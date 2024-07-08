3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) South Korea Branch Chairman, Mr Richard Zinleri, has applauded the Flag bearer of the governing NPP, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, for choosing Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the Vice Presidential Candidate for the upcoming December general elections.

According to him, selecting no other person for the big task ahead of the party than the current Energy Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia, was in the right direction.

The South Korea Chairman said undoubtedly, Dr Bawumia and Dr Opoku Prempeh are two astute politicians who make a solidly perfect pair in securing an outright victory, in a third term for the NPP under the Fourth Republic in Ghana.

Speaking on Oman FM, with Nana Kwasi Ampofo, after the NEC decision, he stated that the Korea branch of the party fully endorsed and congratulated the decisions of NEC and the party grassroots base for such a strategic pair.

Mr Zinleri, on behalf of the Korea branch, used the opportunity to also encourage all party members in the diaspora and in Ghana to go all-out for an intense campaign to ensure victory.

The Branch Chairman affirmed that the move was long overdue, and that it was a perfect choice for the upcoming December polls.

"This is a perfect and solid pair. It is possible with Bawumia and NAPO" he emphasized.

