Moments after vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia broke his silence about his non-involvement in some 2024 campaign posters endorsing him as New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, some faceless party supporters have flooded social media again with new posters.

This time, the faceless NPP supporters added the inscription: “We’re doing it for the NPP and not you Mr. Vice President“.

The new posters loudly state: “Bawu Bawu 2024, no bend no curve” to strongly send a message of their support for the affable vice-president.

On Wednesday 24 March 2021, Dr Bawumia rather called on party supporters to help his boss Akufo-Addo to succeed instead of dotting the country with posters without his consent.

In a statement issued on Wednesday March 24 reacting to posters across the country endorsing him as the NPP’s 2024 Flagbearer, the Vice President’s Office said the posters, and other associated activities, are without the consent of the Vice President.

While reiterating his focus on assisting the President to achieve his vision, Dr. Bawumia also urged the rank and file of the party to also be in line and push towards the same direction with the President.

Below is the full statement:

The Office of the Vice President has taken notice of the proliferation of posters around the country apparently promoting H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the candidate of NPP for the 2024 elections.

For the record, the Vice President has not given his consent to these and other associated activities.

The Vice Preaident remains focused on assisting His Excellency the President in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana. Source: Daily Mail GH