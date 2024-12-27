7 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended 184 members in the Yendi constituency, citing breaches of the party’s constitution.

The decision, effective December 26, 2024, was made unanimously at an expanded Constituency Executive Committee meeting held on December 23, 2024.

The meeting included Constituency Executives, the Council of Elders, the Council of Patrons, and the Disciplinary Committee Members of the party.

Alhaji Baba Gazali, Chairman of the NPP in Yendi, notified the National and Regional leadership of the party and the general public of the suspensions. The leadership received several complaints from party members against the suspended individuals, which were thoroughly deliberated upon, leading to adverse findings.

The complaints against the suspended members included standing as independent candidates against the officially elected parliamentary candidate of the party, joining or declaring support for another political party, supporting an independent candidate in the December 7, 2024, election in Yendi constituency, and officials of the party who refused to work for the party in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

The leadership invoked relevant provisions of the party’s constitution, which state that members who stand as independent candidates or support other political parties automatically forfeit their membership.

Additionally, members may be suspended pending an inquiry into their conduct by a Disciplinary Committee, and those found guilty of misconduct may be expelled from the party.

The NPP emphasised the importance of adhering to the party’s constitution and maintaining unity within the party as it navigates the challenges posed by the recent elections.