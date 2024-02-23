3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold an emergency National Council meeting today, Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

“I extend warm greetings from the National Secretariat of the Party. By the directive of the National Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, you are hereby informed of an emergency National Council meeting scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024.”

The meeting is expected to address several significant developments within the party, including the recent changes in the leadership in Parliament and the unveiling of flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

