2 hours ago

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has said that the incumbent New Patriotic Party will continue to govern the country until the world comes to an end.

According to her, she is astonished when some individuals claim in the public domain that the NPP will lose the upcoming 2024 elections due to their performance in office.

She reiterated that despite the criticisms the ruling party is facing, she is highly optimistic that they will win the upcoming elections and continue their reign in government.

“Some people say NPP will lose power [in the 2024 elections], you better think about yourselves. Where are they going? We [NPP] will continue to remain in government till Jesus comes,” she said in a video shared by Khemical TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.

Diana further stated her service to God will make her requests be answered to put her critics to shame.

“With the knowledge God has granted me, there is no way I will ever go hungry. I belong to the kingdom of Christ. You don’t know the kind of God you serve so you panic easily when something is about to happen,” she added.

Diana Asamoah is known for being loud when it comes to issues about politics and other personalities in the country.

She is known to be affiliated with the ruling NPP and has been defending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on several occasions concerning the state of the Ghanaian economy.

Some personalities in the entertainment industry have cautioned her to be wary of her involvement in politics, however, she has turned a deaf ear to such calls.

Watch the video below