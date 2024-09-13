33 minutes ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has warned the people of Kintampo North against voting for the National Democratic Congress lest his government pauses all developmental projects in the area.

According to him, the constituency has benefitted greatly from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing the appointment of the Controller and Accountant General among other high-ranking positions.

The NPP man is at pains that despite all the good things his government has done, they keep supporting and voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The outspoken politician has therefore threatened to block infrastructural development if the NPP does not win on December 7.

Mr Agyapong made this statement while addressing constituents as part of the Bono East Regional tour of the NPP running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

He indicated that he has the power, as Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company, to grant the request for the construction of an AstroTurf in Kintampo North but he is not going to do so if the NPP does not win the polls.

“If you don’t vote for NPP and you insist that we should come and develop this area. I am the Chairman at Ghana Gas who can authorise its construction, but I will personally not do it. Because you never vote for us. You will collect all there is in the world but won’t vote for us.

“We gave you a Controller- General but you were not pleased, we gave you the Director General of Immigration, and you were not pleased. What again should we give you for you to be grateful?” he asked in Twi.

In a related development, Dr Prempeh also charged the constituents to vote for the NPP and not the NDC in the upcoming election.

NAPO as he is popularly known stated that that voting for Dr Bawumia is electing a leader who will steer Ghana forward by implementing transformative policies to enhance the country’s development.