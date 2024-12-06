4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has issued a strong warning to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of gross mismanagement of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in his constituency, Ablakwa criticized the NPP for what he described as reckless governance that has plunged the country into an economic crisis.

“The hardships Ghanaians are enduring today are a direct result of the NPP’s poor leadership and corruption. From unsustainable debt levels to rampant unemployment, the NPP has failed this country, and they will pay for their mismanagement,” he declared.

Ablakwa highlighted the rising cost of living, unstable exchange rates, and high unemployment rates as evidence of the government’s inefficiency.

He also criticized the NPP for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic funds and the controversial debt exchange program, which he said had burdened ordinary citizens while protecting the elite.

“The misuse of COVID-19 funds and the reckless borrowing have brought untold suffering to the people. The NPP government prioritized cronyism over the welfare of Ghanaians,” Ablakwa charged.

He assured his audience that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a comprehensive plan to restore economic stability and improve living conditions if voted into power in 2024.

Ablakwa called on Ghanaians to hold the NPP accountable for their actions and to demand better governance.

“The NPP cannot escape accountability. They will answer for every cedi misused, every policy failure, and every broken promise. The NDC is ready to fix the mess they’ve created and bring hope to the people,” he said.

The MP urged Ghanaians to register and vote in the 2024 elections, emphasizing that it is the most effective way to reclaim the nation’s future.