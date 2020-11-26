1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the upcoming presidential election in December, a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) has said.

According to the survey, 51.7% of respondents said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo while 40.4% opted for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama. Christian Kwabena Andrews, the candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), placed third with 1.4% whiles Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) had 0.8% in the survey.

The researchers sampled 11,000 respondents across the country for the survey.

According to the researchers, 80% of the respondents said they will vote based on the campaign message. Out of the number, 52.5% said they will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo, while 40.9% said they will vote for John Mahama.

The survey was carried out between 12 November to 22 November this year was presented by Kaakyire Duku Frempong, a lead researcher on the project.

Credit: Asaase Radio