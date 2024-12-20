2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Wontumi remains steadfast despite their defeat in the 2024 election.

Chairman Wontumi said the NPP worked effortlessly in its quest to retain power.

However, only God knows the reason the NPP suffered the extent of defeat in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, programme Friday, Chairman Wontumi said the NPP will not lose hope but rather, put their house in order and come back stronger in 2028.

“I encourage everyone to be strong and learn lessons from this and everything will be alright,” he assured.

Despite its 85% target, the NPP suffered a humiliating defeat in the Ashanti Region, which is considered the party’s stronghold, in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The party managed to obtain 1,366,800 votes, representing 63.9 percent of the 2,106,108 valid votes cast.

Additionally, it lost four constituencies to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), increasing the NDC’s seats in the region to eight.

Many have attributed the performance to apathy and lower voter turnout but the regional leadership has announced plans to probe the abysmal performance.