10 hours ago

Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu by-election has emerged victorious in Tuesday’s polls.

At the end of the by-election on May 23, 2023, Mr. Anim polled 15,264 votes to beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and two Independent Candidates, both of whom are called Kweku Duah.

The NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah garnered 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing a paltry 62 votes.

The Electoral Commission organised the election following the passing of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah on Mach 28.

The election was fraught with accusations of vote buying and an already signed pink sheet at a polling centre, although the Electoral Commission described the document as fake.

A few hours before the declaration of official results, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande accused the government of massive vote buying.

He alleged that some voters were asked to take photos of their ballots showing that they voted for the NPP candidate in exchange for an amount ranging between GH¢50 and GH¢100.

All the candidates in the race were optimistic about winning but Mr. Anim won at the end of polls.

Source: citifmonline