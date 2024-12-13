1 hour ago

Nana Akomea, a member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team for the 2024 elections, has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was aware of the likely outcome of the 2024 elections as early as February.

According to him, the NPP’s research conducted in February 2024 indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was leading by ten points.

He indicated that the gap reduced in October 2024 when the elections were imminent, which gave them hope. However, the final result reflected what they had known earlier.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV on December 13, 2024, Nana Akomea stated that the NPP was aware of the NDC’s victory, but the gap was shocking and needs to be probed.

“In February, March, they [NDC] were leading with about 10 percentage points, which is quite alarming. But by September, October, it had come down to about 2. And so we were very confident. It was a new momentum so we knew that there was going to be a lot of apathy, a lot of disgruntlement among our supporters.

"Anything else would just be a projection and so on. So we knew that the monthly poll showed us clearly [Mahama's victory], and for a massive 2 million people to stay away, it's really massive and we have to find out why," he said.

This comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson declared the results of the 2024 general elections on December 9, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, emerged as the winner, garnering 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55%, while the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, finished second with 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

The NPP also lost most of their parliamentary seats, with some of their bigwigs like KT Hammond, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Henry Quartey being victims.

Watch Nana Akomea's video below: