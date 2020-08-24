2 hours ago

Filmmaker Michael Ola has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto on creative arts as disrespectful, disappointing and deceptive.

In a manifesto which was launched over the weekend at Cape Coast, the ruling NPP said it would “set up a large recording studios in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi, as part of the entrepreneurial hubs strategy, in partnership with the private sector, for recording artists to rent space for their recordings in these studios; build a digital platform for artists to make their products available to the global market; set up the Creative Arts Fund to support artists; complete the theatres in Kumasi, and construct new theatres in Takoradi and Tamale.”

But the movie producer and director is of the view that the promise is a deviation from what was documented in the 2016 manifesto of the party.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, Ola mentioned that the NPP has failed the sector by not honouring its 18 promises as captured in the 2016 manifesto, stressing that the seeming neglect of the creative industry is repugnant.

“I feel the NPP doesn’t take the industry serious, they don’t respect it; they don’t really want to know what the creative industry is,” he said.

“You promised to build theatres; you couldn’t and now you’re promising to build recording studios. In 2017 or so, Mark Okraku-Mantey at GHAMRO’s annual general meeting said the government intends to build an ultra–modern sound recording studio. Even some of the NPP folks said it wasn’t what the industry needed. Now, they’ve found a way to push that same thing into their manifesto, saying they will build studios in 4 regions. I think the NPP is playing with us…” Ola added.

He further stated that what has been captured in the 2020 manifesto of the NPP leaves much to be desired.

“The four points they’ve listed is much ado about nothing, I think it’s not well thought through, I think they don’t know what to do for the space, they have no intention of helping or developing the creative and cultural industry,” Ola said.

He continued: “Even if you’re ashamed of not fulfilling any of the 18 promises you made in 2016, at least, you could have captured them in this manifesto and give reasons for the failure and how you intend to achieve them. You don’t turn a total blind eye to what you promise in 2016. It’s a total deception, disrespect and show of ignorance of what the industry needs.”

Ghanaweb