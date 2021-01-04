4 hours ago

The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is meeting to approve or disapprove proposals made by the party’s Steering Committee for leadership positions in Parliament.

The Steering Committee on Friday, December 31, 2020, proposed that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu be retained as Majority Leader of Parliament, whilst Alexander Afenyo Markin be made the Deputy Majority Leader.

The Chief Whip slot which is currently held by Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Sunyani East MP has been earmarked for Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP.

Mr. Dompreh’s deputies will be the Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, and the Mfantsiman MP, Ophelia Hayford after Matthew Nyindam, the Kpandai MP, and Moses Anim, the Trobu MP held those positions in the current Parliament.

The meeting which has the President, the Vice President and Chief of Staff in attendance will also approve the nomination of either Freddie Blay or Professor Michael Oquaye as Speaker of the House.

Unlike in 2016 where the NPP secured a record majority with 169 seats in Parliament, the governing party’s representation dropped to 137 seats in Parliament.

The NDC matched the NPP by also winning 137 seats in Parliament, the highest ever proportion of seats held by an opposition party in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The two parties were joined by an independent candidate, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who won the Fomena seat.

Mr. Asiamah has said he will join the NPP to form a Majority in Parliament despite being kicked out of the Party because he decided to run as an independent candidate.