48 minutes ago

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the former Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, argues that the New Patriotic Party needs to reassess the role and powers of its flagbearer moving forward.

He believes the party should avoid selecting a leader who will repeat the mistakes that contributed to their loss in the 2024 elections.

Antwi suggests that the flagbearer should understand the importance of collaboration between the party and the government, allowing for mutual accountability when necessary.

He emphasizes the need for improved communication between the president, the flagbearer, and the party.

He also raises concerns about the roles of key party executives like the national chairman, general secretary, and national organizer during the campaign, questioning their effectiveness and involvement.

According to Antwi, once a flagbearer is chosen, they often form their own campaign team, neglecting the party executives, which he sees as a problem.

He further criticizes the culture of deference towards elected officials, where people are hesitant to challenge or criticize them due to their power, which he believes is detrimental.