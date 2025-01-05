8 hours ago

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah has been officially declared the winner for the constituency with 21,099 votes, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Baba Sadiq, who polled 19,368 votes.

This declaration follows a High Court ruling in Accra that directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation of results in several constituencies, including Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Ablekuma North, and Techiman South, by January 6, 2025.

Earlier Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was also confirmed winner of the Tema Central constituency after a recount of two outstanding polling stations.

Forson secured 18,870 votes, narrowly defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Ebi Bright, who polled 18,815 votes, and Frederick Aniagyei, who received 209 votes.

The total valid votes stood at 37,894, with 144 rejected ballots, making the overall total votes cast 38,038.

The court’s ruling stemmed from mandamus applications filed by NPP candidates, compelling the EC to finalize incomplete collation results. Justice Forson Agyapong, in his ruling, outlined the legal grounds for mandamus, emphasizing that applicants must prove the failure to perform a public duty and show substantial prejudice as a result.

In the case of Okaikwei Central, the court found that the EC had not fulfilled its duty by declaring results based on only 110 out of 141 polling stations. The judge ordered that the missing results be included before a final declaration could be made.

Similar findings were made for other constituencies, including Tema Central, Ablekuma North, and Techiman South, where incomplete results had been declared. Justice Agyapong’s decision ensures that all outstanding polling station results will now be incorporated into the final tallies for these constituencies.