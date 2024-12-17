7 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced the incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Dr. Patrick Boamah, as the winner of the constituency’s 2024 parliamentary election.

The Electoral Commission had earlier declared Baba Sadiq, the parliamentary candidate of the NDC, as the winner of the Okaikwei Central seat.

But at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the EC, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, where the commission is re-collating or continuing the collation of the results of nine constituencies, Dr. Patrick Boamah was declared the winner.

The returning officer, who did the re-collation, announced that Dr. Boamah won the Okaikwei Central seat with 21,099 votes, while Baba Sadiq polled 19,386 votes.

This means that Dr. Boamah won the seat with over 700 votes.

The Electoral Commission nullified the declaration of the parliamentary election for 5 constituencies including the Okaikwei Central Constituency.

At a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, said that the results for these constituencies could not stand because officials of the commission were forced into declaring them.

For the Okaikwei Central Constituency, she indicated that NDC’s Baba Sadiq was declared without the results of 31 polling stations of the constituency.

“In the Okaikwei Central, I did mention that 110 polling station results were used to declare a winner instead of 141. The Commission would not uphold that process,” Jean Mensa said.

Meanwhile, the NDC has stated that they are not perturbed by the redeclaration by the EC because it is illegal.

The party claims that it has a court order barring the EC from re-collating the results.