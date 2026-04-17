7 hours ago

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has rejected claims by the Minority in Parliament that it spent more than GH¢8 million on a two-week training programme in the United States for its board members and senior staff, describing the allegation as inaccurate and misleading.

The claim was made by the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, during a press conference on Thursday, April 16. He alleged that the Authority had incurred excessive and unjustified costs by sponsoring 11 board members, six directors, and other senior officials for what he described as a short-term programme abroad.

Mr. Assafuah questioned both the relevance and cost of the training, raising concerns about financial discipline and accountability. He also called on the NPRA to disclose full details of the programme and justify what he termed as extravagant spending.

In response, the NPRA issued a statement dismissing the allegations and clarifying the nature, duration, and purpose of the programme.

According to the Authority, the training is not a two-week programme as claimed but a structured six-month capacity-building initiative aimed at strengthening the expertise of its leadership and senior management.

It explained that the programme, hosted by Bentley University, combines both virtual and in-person sessions, began in January 2026, and is still ongoing.

The NPRA added that the initiative focuses on international best practices in areas such as financial planning, risk management, pension governance, and administration.

The Authority maintained that the claims made by the MP do not reflect the true scope of the programme, stressing that the assertion that it is a short-term engagement is entirely false.