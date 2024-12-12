4 hours ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has guaranteed that the pitch at the Baba Yara Stadium will be in excellent condition for the much-anticipated Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

This assurance comes after concerns about the pitch's state were raised following Kotoko’s FA Cup round-of-64 match against Future Stars, with Ashanti Regional Circles Chairman Alex Manu voicing dissatisfaction.

Patience Mensah, the NSA’s Public Relations Officer, addressed these concerns, expressing confidence in the maintenance efforts underway.

"We prepared a maintenance plan after the Milo Games, and we’ve been working to restore the pitch to its best condition," Mensah stated during an interview with Max FM.

She highlighted that while continuous use can lead to defects, the ongoing renovations would ensure the pitch is in ideal shape for the crucial encounter.

Mensah further defended the decision to host the Milo Games at the stadium despite ongoing renovations, emphasizing the importance of fostering young talent while acknowledging the resulting wear and tear.

The upcoming clash between Kotoko, currently seventh with 18 points, and Hearts of Oak, sitting sixth with 19 points, could play a significant role in both teams’ pursuit of the league title.