The Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Ruth Dela Seddoh, has declared an uncompromising stance against the presence of so-called “ghost names” in the national service system, warning that the practice will not be tolerated under her administration.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Madam Seddoh said her leadership is focused on strengthening transparency and accountability while protecting public resources.

She stressed her personal commitment to cleaning up the system, stating, “I will fight with my last breath to ensure that there are no longer any ghost names at the NSA under the new system.”

Madam Seddoh disclosed that out of about 155,000 individuals who registered for national service, 92,000 have so far gone through the verification process.

She explained that the ongoing verification exercise and reforms in postings have already resulted in substantial savings for the state by blocking avenues for fraud and abuse.

Questioning the justification for such losses, she asked, “Why should we allow taxpayers’ money to end up in the hands of a few unscrupulous individuals?”

The NSA Director-General expressed confidence that the new measures being implemented will restore credibility to the national service scheme and improve its overall efficiency going forward.