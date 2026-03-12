10 hours ago

The National Service Authority (NSA) has directed all National Service Personnel (NSPs) posted to institutions under the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSAG) to continue reporting to work despite the association’s ongoing industrial action.

In a statement issued on March 11, the Authority clarified that National Service Personnel are not members of CLOSAG and are therefore not part of the strike.

According to the NSA, although the industrial action has affected operations in some institutions where NSPs have been deployed, the situation should not prevent them from carrying out their assigned duties.

“All National Service Personnel affected are urged to remain committed to their national duty and continue supporting the institutions where they have been posted,” the statement said.

The Authority further commended the personnel for their dedication and contributions to national development, urging them to remain professional and focused while the industrial action continues.