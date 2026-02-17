1 hour ago

The criminal proceedings against former National Service Authority (NSA) Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, have been postponed to February 25, 2026, to allow the Republic to file an amended charge sheet following the submission of a fresh audit report.

The adjournment occurred during a scheduled Case Management Conference (CMC) after prosecutors informed the court that the Auditor-General had recently completed a performance audit into the operations of the NSA.

The report was submitted to the Attorney-General’s Department on February 16, just a day before the hearing.

State attorneys indicated that a preliminary review of the audit findings revealed the need to revise the current charges. However, the late submission prevented them from filing the amended charges in time for the scheduled court session.

The prosecution therefore requested a short adjournment to review the findings and formally amend the charges, which the court granted, rescheduling the case for February 25, when Mr. Assibey Antwi is expected to enter a plea to the revised charge sheet.

The former NSA boss faces multiple allegations, including causing financial loss to the state, theft, and money laundering, linked to the purported “ghost names” scandal at the authority.

Prosecutors allege that, during his tenure, allowances were paid to thousands of non-existent national service personnel, resulting in substantial losses to public funds.

Additionally, he is accused of transferring state money into personal accounts and authorising withdrawals from NSA project funds without lawful justification.

Mr. Assibey Antwi has previously pleaded not guilty to the original charges.