9 hours ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has firmly rejected the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly's attempt to assume control of the TnA Stadium, emphasizing that the Assembly does not have the authority to manage the facility.

The stadium, built with a substantial investment of over $16 million from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, was handed over to the NSA in August for ongoing maintenance and management.

However, within a month of the handover, the Municipal Assembly expressed concerns regarding the stadium’s upkeep.

Municipal Chief Executive Benjamin Kesse disclosed that a committee had been established to address the stadium's management issues, citing various concerns about its functionality.

In response, NSA Deputy Director General Bawa Majeed addressed the matter on Asempa FM, asserting that the NSA retains full control over the stadium.

“They have not taken over and they cannot take over like that,” Majeed said. He clarified that while the NSA is open to collaboration with the Municipal Assembly, the stadium remains public property and cannot be managed solely by the Municipality.

This disagreement highlights ongoing scrutiny faced by the NSA, which has been criticized for the deteriorating conditions of national sports facilities.

The recent banning of Baba Yara Stadium by CAF and the dismissal of Dodzie Numekevor as NSA Director General have intensified calls for improved management and oversight of stadiums across the country.