The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced new dates for online registration for the 2025/2026 service year, set to begin on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and end on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

This development follows a directive from President John Dramani Mahama after a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP) revealed several flaws that compromised the system’s reliability.

As a result, the NSA was instructed to design and deploy a more secure and transparent digital platform to manage the registration and posting process for national service personnel.

In an official statement, the Authority announced that all previous registrations conducted in June 2025 have been nullified, citing concerns over data integrity, including age discrepancies and duplicate entries. All prospective personnel are therefore required to re-register on the new platform.

“All previous registrations from June 2025 have been declared null and void. Every prospective service personnel must re-register on the new platform,” the statement emphasized.

The NSA also assured that all genuine registrants from the June exercise will receive full refunds of their service fees.

To ensure a smooth process, the Authority stated that detailed step-by-step guidelines for registration will be published on its new website, www.gnsa.gov.gh, beginning Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The new registration system forms part of broader digital reforms being implemented by the NSA to strengthen transparency, eliminate payroll fraud, and enhance real-time verification.

The Authority noted that it is working closely with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to ensure better financial oversight and timely payment of allowances.

Additionally, the NSA will introduce periodic efficiency audits and enhanced IT security measures to safeguard personnel data and improve accountability across its operations.

According to the statement, all national service personnel are expected to report to their assigned institutions on Saturday, November 1, 2025, with the official start of service scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025.

The NSA assured the public that these reforms mark a significant step toward building a more credible, efficient, and transparent national service system in Ghana.

MEDIA-PRESS-KIT_0710251