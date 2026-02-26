9 hours ago

‎A group of employees at Ghana’s National Sports Authority (NSA) staged a demonstration at the Authority’s headquarters on Thursday, protesting against a directive seeking the revocation of their appointments.

‎The affected staff, believed to be part of 17 recruits whose employment has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, gathered within the premises to express their frustration over moves to cancel their contracts. Some appeared visibly emotional, insisting they had worked for months and made meaningful contributions to the Authority’s operations.

‎The protest follows a directive from the NSA Board after concerns were raised about whether the recruitment process complied with established public service procedures. Under Ghana’s public sector regulations, recruitment into state institutions typically requires clearance from bodies such as the Public Services Commission and the Ministry of Finance, as well as public advertisement of vacancies and formal interviews conducted by a duly constituted panel.

‎At the centre of the unrest are claims that these procedures may not have been fully adhered to during the hiring process.

‎In an attempt to defuse tensions, Acting Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah met with the aggrieved staff and assured them that efforts were underway to address the situation.

‎“At this stadium, even football could not be played here,” Mr Ankrah said, in what appeared to be an acknowledgement of the recruits’ contribution during a challenging period for the Authority.

‎“You are Ghanaians. Even if we put politics aside, you guys came when we were down so we cannot abandon you. But there’s miscommunication. There’s a little bit of mischief from some people putting misinformation out there.

‎“Don’t fall for that trap. If there’s any issue you read online or on social media, just come and ask. Nobody here is going to lose their job once I am here. I will protect you,” he assured.

‎Mr Ankrah appealed for calm and urged staff to allow management and the Governing Board to resolve the matter through appropriate administrative channels.

The dispute comes after the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, held discussions with the NSA Board and management over the issue. The Minister had earlier requested employment and staffing data from the Director General amid reports that the appointments were under review.

‎For now, uncertainty lingers for the affected workers, as authorities seek to determine whether due process was followed and what the final outcome will mean for their future at the NSA.