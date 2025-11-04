6 hours ago

The National Service Authority (NSA) has cautioned the public to disregard a fake publication circulating on social media, which falsely claims that a “second batch of National Service postings” will be released on Wednesday, November 5.

In a statement, the Authority clarified that the purported notice which carried the NSA’s logo and appeared to be an official update is fraudulent and did not originate from the organisation.

“The said publication is false and did not emanate from the Authority,” the statement read. “We urge the general public, especially prospective National Service personnel and tertiary institutions, to disregard the contents of this fake notice and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

The NSA reminded the public that all official updates are shared only through verified channels, including its official website (www.gnsa.gov.gh), authenticated social media accounts, and authorised press statements.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and credible communication, the Authority assured stakeholders that it will continue to provide timely and accurate updates on all national service matters.

“We appreciate your vigilance and cooperation,” the statement concluded.