National Democratic Congress (NDC) members at Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Akuapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region, have been accused of firing gunshots to disrupt a peace walk organized by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon Frank Annor Dompreh.

Pieces of information gathered by Ghana Guardian has it that the gun-wielding thugs believe to be the supporters of the NDC attacked the NPP members as they embark on a peaceful walk Saturday morning and fired shots to dispersed them.

The incident reportedly happened when the NPP members were descending from the Nsawam Cannery factory to Ntoaso. The thugs who were riding on motorbikes allegedly came from nowhere and started beating and firing gunshots towards the crowd without any provocation.

In the process, the thugs reportedly seized three motorbikes belonging to three Staff of the Forestry Commission who joined the walk and left several others injured.

The incident infuriated the police officers who were providing security during the walk as they chased the thugs up into the bushes. A police reinforcement unit from Nsawam was immediately called up to salvage the situation.

However, the MP, Hon Annor Dompreh has since expressed his dissatisfaction over the incident. According to him, this is not the first time the NDC members have attacked his supporters, and thereby called on the police to swiftly arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The MP who could not fathom why the NDC members will carry out such attacks on his supporters said he is trusting the police to the needful otherwise he and his team will defend themselves.

"It's been long since we started talking about peace but it seems the NDC cares not, apparently they don't want peace. This is the third time they are attacking my people. When they're going on a peace walk, they pass by at my house and throw stones there, the last time one of their guys rode a motorbike on top speed and injured my people in the process, their top leaders came to apologize to me. This time we're going on our peace march and without any provocation, you come to leave people with gun wounds and various degrees of injuries. What we're saying is that the police must work otherwise we'll also protect ourselves."

He also called for military intervention at Nsawam-Adoagyriri on the election day as according to him, "today's incident is a replica of what'll happen on Monday."

This incident comes at a time when Civil Society Organisations, Church leaders, Muslim groups, political leaders and individuals are campaigning for peace ahead of Monday's polls.

