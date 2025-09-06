3 hours ago

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Nsawam Adoagyiri has launched a blistering attack on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following what it describes as “reckless and inflammatory” comments by senior executives of the governing party.

Speaking at a press conference, the NPP constituency executives accused Chief Sofo Azorka, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, and Abdul Wahab Amadu, the party’s Constituency Communications Officer for Abuakwa North, of openly threatening the lives of Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

Alleged Threats At Akwatia By-Election

The controversy stems from statements allegedly made by Chief Sofo Azorka during the recent Akwatia by-election.

According to the NPP, Azorka openly threatened the Minority Leader, comments that have since circulated in the media but have not been denied by the NDC executive.

In addition, Wahab Amadu is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks on social media platforms, including TikTok, which the NPP argues amounted to incitement to violence and a direct threat to national peace and security.

“These threats are not just against individuals but against the very institutions that safeguard our democracy,” the NPP constituency leadership declared.

Defence of Parliamentary Leadership

The Nsawam Adoagyiri NPP stressed that both Afenyo-Markin and Annoh-Dompreh, who represent Effutu and Nsawam Adoagyiri respectively, hold significant positions in the party’s parliamentary caucus and in the legislature.

“Any attack, verbal or otherwise, on their persons is an attack on the collective representation of the Ghanaian people,” the statement read, adding that the two MPs “represent the aspirations of their constituents” and must be protected from political intimidation.

Questions Over Police Silence

A major point of concern raised by the NPP was the lack of response from the Ghana Police Service.

The party said it was “deeply surprised and disappointed” that no arrests or invitations for questioning had been made despite the gravity of the comments.

“In any functioning democracy governed by the rule of law, such reckless statements—especially those amounting to a death threat against a national leader—would warrant immediate investigation and action,” the constituency executives stated.

They further warned that selective application of the law could erode public confidence in state security institutions.

Silence In Parliament

The NPP leadership also expressed disappointment in what they described as the “conspicuous silence” of the Majority side in Parliament, arguing that the remarks targeted not just individual MPs but the dignity of the House itself.

They called on all political stakeholders to rise above partisan considerations to protect the integrity of Parliament and the democratic process.

NDC Accused

The press conference did not stop at the individual accusations.

The NPP used the opportunity to brand the NDC as a party with a “reputation for violent rhetoric and lawless political conduct.”

According to them, Chief Azorka’s outburst is not an isolated incident but part of a broader culture within the NDC that poses a threat to Ghana’s political stability.

“We therefore call on the NDC leadership to rein in its executives and publicly distance itself from this unacceptable conduct,” the statement emphasized.

Call to Action

The Nsawam Adoagyiri NPP outlined several demands, including:

The immediate arrest and investigation of Chief Sofo Azorka and Abdul Wahab Amadu by the Ghana Police Service.

A strong condemnation from the Majority in Parliament to defend the dignity of the legislature.

Intervention by civil society, religious leaders, and peace advocacy groups to speak out against political intimidation.

Attention from the international community and development partners to what the NPP describes as the NDC’s “politics of intimidation.”

The NPP executives concluded their press briefing with a warning that democracy cannot thrive if threats and intimidation go unchecked.

“The peace, security, and democratic future of our country depend on swift, decisive action,” they said, stressing that Ghana must remain a nation governed by the rule of law rather than what they termed the “lawlessness of individuals.”