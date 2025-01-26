3 days ago

The NPP Youth of Nsawam Adoagyiri have addressed a press conference to express their concerns over the recent happenings in the constituency.

According to the group, the NDC Youth have been engaging in violent and destructive behavior, causing fear and panic among innocent citizens.

The NPP Youth alleged that prior to the general election, the NDC organized thugs to storm the collation center at St. Martins, destroying properties and attempting to destroy pink sheets as evidence.

They also claimed that the NDC thugs pursued the Minority Chief Whip, also MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh, with the intention of harming him.

Furthermore, the NPP Youth stated that the NDC thugs blocked main roads leading to the Nsawam township with burning car tires, causing fear and panic among citizens.

They also alleged that the NDC thugs burned the entrance of the EC office in Nsawam Adoagyiri.

Despite these incidents, the Electoral Commission (EC) officially collated the results and declared Frank Annoh Dompreh the winner of the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency seat.

However, the NDC Youth have continued to cause chaos, with some even declaring their own PC as the MP-elect.

The NPP Youth condemned this behavior, stating that it is "preposterous, abysmal, catastrophic, and dangerous to our democracy." They also called on President John Mahama to call his party followers to order and remind them of the need for peace and stability in the country.

In addition, the NPP Youth addressed the recent allegations made by the NDC that Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh had shot someone dead.

They stated that this was a blatant lie and that the incident in question occurred during the collation process when NDC thugs chased Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh out of the center, throwing stones and missiles at him.

The NPP Youth concluded by calling for peace and stability in Nsawam Adoagyiri and urging the NDC Youth to refrain from violent behavior.

They also expressed their commitment to supporting their MP, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, and working towards the betterment of their constituents.