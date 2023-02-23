50 minutes ago

Massive road construction projects are currently being carried out by the Akufo-Addo administration in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.

This comes after Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, used his lobbying skills to make the projects a reality.

Beginning next month, a 20 km asphalt would be installed on the roads captured under the projects.

The beneficiary communities include those located along the Nsawam-Pakro Road (4km), Nsawam PWD to Crossing (1.5km), Dobrowo-Nsumia (2.5km), Wofa Paye Road (1.5km), Roman junction to Sakyikrom (2km), and Adoagyiri to St. Martin's (1.5km) roads, among other routes.

Aside from that, about 30 kilometers of roads that are in their deplorable states are currently being worked on across the constituency.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh after inspecting the ongoing projects, especially at the Nsawam main Market said, the construction works have begun on the 15-kilometer Nsawam-Pakro and 2-kilometer Dobro lorry park - Deleon Company.

He also revealed the potholes on the principal streets of Nsawam have been patched.

Annoh-Dompreh noted that the activities of the encroachments on the road constructions also contributed to factors that stalled the progress of the projects.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh assured that he will ensure the development of the area since many people are now migrating from the capital, Accra to Nsawam.