The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip in Ghana's Parliament, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh illuminated the streets of Kings Bar ( Curve), the main entrance of Prison Service to Nsawam Total yesterday, 12th June 2023.

This is part of his project dubbed "Operation Let There Be Light" in the constituency.

The project aims to provide street lights to all the communities and vantage areas in the constituency.

So far, the MP has provided over 1000 street lights to about 20 electoral areas in the constituency.

Some of the beneficiary communities include Oparekrom, Djankrom East and West, Nsawam Central, Amoakrom, Adoagyiri, Ahodjo, Asikafoamantem, Apremusu Kwasikrom, Fotobi, Sakyikrom amongst others.

The project is still ongoing until the last community is served. The MP resolved to provide street lights to the people around Kings Bar, the prison's Main Entrance and Nsawam Total Filling Station.

However, the high tension was an obstruction to the installation. The visionary leader, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh decided to erect about 70 new service poles and laid all the cables.



Surprisingly, the MP has installed two new transformers to allow proper distribution of power. Again, the MP brought in street lights to install on all the service poles.

The project has brought smiles to the faces of his constituents. The euphoria and enthusiasm that the constituents showed to the MP yesterday night at ANOWA PLAZA motivated him and he assured them to do more for the development of the constituency.

The project has positively impacted the lives of the constituents by reducing crime, snake bites and boosting economic activities in the area.