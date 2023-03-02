2 hours ago

A sod cutting ceremony is to be expected soon towards the construction of a new Maternity Ward at the Nsawam Government Hospital, MP for the area, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip made the disclosure when he went to the hospital to present a cheque of GH¢50,000.00 from his MPs Common Fund to add to the hospital’s Health Fund in establishing the new Maternity Ward for them.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, who signed the contract letter to the construction firm for the project to take off said he excited about the development.

"We are glad to inform you that, your firm has been awarded the contract to execute the said works at Nsawam Government Hospital," he said.

He urged the contractor to finish the project within the 12-month time frame given to him.

Aside from spearheading the maternity ward project, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh also recently donated 10 pieces of pulse oximeter gadgets to the hospital.

He said the gadgets worth $20,000 were meant to assist the hospital in delivering quality health care by helping to measure the oxygen saturation in patients.

He also hinted at plans to build the first Christian Teaching Hospital at Nsawam to reduce pressure on the health emergency center.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh further pledged his commitment to help improve health delivery in the constituency, indicating that he was touched by the plight of some patients when he visited them at the hospital.

He expressed gratitude to the government for giving the greenlight for the project to take off.