The winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prempeh College, have presented their trophy to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This was at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The squad – Abdallah Abdul, Evans Oppong and Eden Nana Kyei Obeng – were joined by their headmaster and the management of the school together with Primetime Limited.



The Chairman of Primetime, Kweku Mensa-Bonsu, said it was needful to return to the palace to show gratitude to Otumfuo for the support granted during the competition by way of sending a representative to witness the Grande finale.

The Quiz Mistress, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufman, was complimented by Otumfuo for her contribution as well as the Managing Director, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare and the coordinator, Stephen Yankee.

Otumfuo said he was proud of the team for their success and extended appreciation for all their efforts.

The ‘Amanfuo’ were crowned the champions of the national championship after they emerged victorious over the ‘Ɔdadeɛs’ and the ‘Dzololians’ (Keta SHTS) in the final contest on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Prempeh College won the contest with 53 points. Six-time champions, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon) came second with 49 points while Keta Senior High Technical School accumulated 30 points.