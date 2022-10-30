4 hours ago

It appears that the Special Group of Companies CEO, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, is still basking in the proud moments of being a past student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC).

PRESEC Legon was crowned winners of the just-ended 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz competition (NSMQ).

After flying all the way to Kumasi to support and boost the morale of the contestants all through the competition, the popular business mogul has again been spotted giving them the royal treatment to climax the day.

In a video making rounds on social media, Dr. Ofori Sarpong offered to be the driver for the two contestants who stood in his convertible Rolls Royce as they stormed the PRESEC, Legon, school premises.

They made their way into the compound amidst cheers and a rousing welcome from students who lined up right at the school’s entrance.

The boys lifted high their trophy and their school’s flag whiles responding to the cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video below