Nsoatreman FC head coach Yaw Preko has high expectations for forward Abdul Rahman Mohammed, emphasizing the need for improved clinical finishing to reach his full potential.

Mohammed has been in stellar form for the FA Cup winners this season, playing a pivotal role in their progression to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

His contributions have also helped Nsoatreman FC make a strong start in the Ghana Premier League, with a 2-0 victory over Young Apostle on matchday one.

Ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Algeria's CS Constantine, Preko challenged Mohammed to be more decisive in front of goal.

"He can do more than he is doing because he has speed, technique, energy, and the ability to score. With these qualities, all he needs is focus," Preko said.

The coach highlighted the importance of taking chances and expressed his desire for Mohammed to maximize his goal-scoring opportunities. "I want him to enter games, do his best, and get goals for us," Preko added.

Nsoatreman FC will face CS Constantine at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024, in what promises to be a crucial encounter in their continental campaign.