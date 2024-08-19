4 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC has officially partnered with COPA Teamwear, a leading Egyptian sportswear brand, to become their new kit sponsor.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in the club's pursuit of excellence both on and off the field.

COPA Teamwear is renowned for its high standards of quality, innovation, and style, aligning seamlessly with Nsoatreman’s values and ambitions.

The partnership will provide the team with top-notch, well-fitted kits designed to enhance player comfort and confidence during matches.

This alliance represents more than just a visual upgrade; it merges fashion with functionality, ensuring that the athletes are equipped with the best gear to perform at their highest level.

As the reigning MTN FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman FC is committed to reaching new heights. The partnership with COPA Teamwear reflects the club's dedication to achieving further success.

The new kits made their debut on Sunday afternoon when Nsoatreman FC secured a 3-0 victory over Chadian giants TP Elect Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.