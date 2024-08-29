2 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC has returned to Ghana from Cameroon, gearing up for their highly anticipated Champion of Champions clash against FC Samartex 1996 on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa.

The showdown will serve as the traditional curtain-raiser for the new football season.

The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup holders recently completed a commanding double victory over Chad's Elect Sport in the preliminary stage of the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Now, the Nsuatre-based side is set to face 2023/24 Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996, in a battle that promises to deliver an electrifying start to the season.

Kick-off for this thrilling encounter is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the TNA Park in Tarkwa.

Both teams have earned their place at the top of Ghanaian football, with FC Samartex 1996 defying expectations to win the Ghana Premier League after an outstanding campaign, and Nsoatreman FC making a statement by defeating Bofoakwa Tano in the MTN FA Cup final.

This match is more than just a season opener; it is a celebration of the resilience and prowess of both clubs, who are currently representing Ghana on the continental stage in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

As they prepare for their respective competitions, this face-off provides a perfect prelude to what promises to be an exhilarating football season.

With the 2024/25 season kicking off on Friday, September 6, 2024, the TNA Park is expected to be filled with enthusiastic fans, eager to witness a contest between two of Ghana's top teams.

The game is set to offer a high-energy performance that will set the tone for the season ahead.