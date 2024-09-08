5 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with a convincing 2-0 win over Young Apostles FC at the Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday.

Under the guidance of coach Yaw Preko, Nsoatreman secured their first victory of the season with goals in each half. Mohammed Abdul Rahman broke the deadlock early, giving the home side the lead.

As the match approached full time, Collins Kofi Kudjoe sealed the win with a stunning free kick, ensuring a strong start to the new campaign.

With this victory, Nsoatreman FC sets the pace in the league and will be looking to maintain their momentum in the upcoming fixtures.