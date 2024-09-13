47 minutes ago

Ghana FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman FC, are gearing up to host Algerian giants Constantine FC in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The highly anticipated encounter is set to take place at Nsoatreman’s adopted home ground, the Accra Sports Stadium, where they will aim to secure a crucial advantage before the return leg in Algeria.

Making their debut appearance in a continental competition, Nsoatreman FC is determined to leave a mark on African football.

The club, affectionately known as the 'Efiri Tete Amanaso,' successfully navigated the previous round and now faces one of their toughest challenges yet against a confident Constantine FC side.

The Algerians secured their place in this round with a victory over Rwanda’s Police FC.

With both teams eager to progress to the group stages, the match is expected to be fiercely contested.

Nsoatreman FC is banking on the support of their fans and the familiarity of their home venue to gain an upper hand against their more experienced opponents.

Head coach Yaw Preko has emphasized the importance of taking control early and delivering a strong performance to improve their chances in the two-legged tie.

"We need to start strong and maintain intensity throughout the game to put ourselves in a favorable position," Preko stated.

The first leg will kick off today, Friday, September 13, 2024, at 15:00 GMT.

Fans are hopeful that Nsoatreman FC can capitalize on their home advantage to secure a positive result ahead of the challenging away fixture in Algeria.