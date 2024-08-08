1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC has made it clear that they will not part with their young sensation, Foster Apetorgbor, without significant compensation, placing a hefty €1.5 million price tag on the 16-year-old midfielder.

Apetorgbor has been attracting attention from several top clubs, including Hearts of Oak, following his remarkable performances since joining Nsoatreman earlier this year.

The teenager's star has risen rapidly, particularly after his match-winning penalty in the FA Cup final, which has turned him into a sought-after talent on the transfer market.

However, Nsoatreman's General Manager, Eric Alagidede, has issued a firm statement to potential suitors: "Foster Apetorgbor has a release clause of €1.5 million. If you have the money, come and buy."

While the club is open to offers, Apetorgbor remains focused on his academics, determined to complete his exams before making any major career decisions.

Despite his young age, he has already garnered multiple Player of the Month awards and was named Young Player of the Season, highlighting his exceptional talent.

As Nsoatreman FC prepares for their CAF Confederation Cup debut against Chad's Elect-Sport FC, Apetorgbor is expected to play a pivotal role.

The first leg of the two-legged tie will take place in Accra on August 18, with the club relying on their young star to help them achieve success on the continental stage.