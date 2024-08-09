50 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC has secured the signing of midfielder Daniel Amoo from Sporting Club Accra.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2027.

Amoo's acquisition is seen as a significant boost for Nsoatreman FC as they prepare for both domestic and continental challenges.

The midfielder's arrival comes as the club gears up for their debut season in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they will face Elect Sport of Chad in the first round.

The club expressed their excitement about the new signing on social media, stating, "Our club is getting stronger by the day. Welcome AMOO DANIEL [MIDFIELDER] to the family.

He is joining us from SPORTING CLUB ACCRA until 2027. We are glad to have you on board."

Nsoatreman FC, who are the reigning FA Cup winners, are eager to make a strong impression in their inaugural African campaign.

The preliminary round games are scheduled for later this month, and the club is hopeful for a successful start to their continental journey.