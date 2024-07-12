10 hours ago

Yaw Preko, the newly appointed coach of Nsoatreman FC, has suggested that their upcoming matches in the CAF Confederation Cup could be hosted at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

This development comes as Nsoatreman prepares to take on Chadian side Elect Sport FC in the competition's preliminary round.

Drawing on his extensive experience in African football, Preko believes that the Baba Yara Stadium offers ideal facilities for these continental fixtures.

Although the final decision on the venue has yet to be confirmed, Preko's statements indicate a strong inclination towards choosing Kumasi.

"I believe, based on what I've been told by General Manager Eric Alagidede, that we will play in Kumasi," Preko revealed during an interview with Peace FM.

Nsoatreman, gearing up for their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, aims to capitalize on Preko's expertise in navigating the challenges ahead.

Preko's appointment follows the departure of Maxwell Konadu, who departed Nsoatreman to take charge of South Africa's Black Leopards after leading the team to victory in the MTN FA Cup.