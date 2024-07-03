12 minutes ago

The Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) has announced a nationwide strike effective today Wednesday, July 3, 2024, until their allowances are paid.

The announcement was made in a statement dated July 2, 2024, addressed to all NSS personnel, all user agencies and other stakeholders.

The association cited several challenges that necessitated the decision to embark on the strike action. These included the inability to pay accommodation and utility bills, transport themselves to their various user agencies, feed themselves at their workplaces, and the need to borrow money from different sources to survive due to non-payment of allowances.

They also highlighted the development of health complications as a result of these hardships.

The association said that the government currently owes trainees five months’ allowance and university graduates three months’ allowance.

The association pointed out that according to NSS rules and regulations, personnel who fail to report at post for three months after posting will be sanctioned.

Yet, it said they have been working under unfriendly conditions without allowances for five and three months, respectively.

The association decried the situation as akin to slavery, stating that their workforce is undermined, and their service to the nation is not duly recognized.

It emphasised that National Service Personnel have been pillars behind the success of most public and private institutions in the state, and their productivity cannot go unnoticed.

The association called on all public and private stakeholders, including media houses, political leaders, and traditional rulers, to come to their aid and help push for the timely payment of allowances.