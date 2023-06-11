4 hours ago

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, released postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.

The postings cover personnel who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NSS on June 10.

The NSS in its statement entreated deployed nurses to follow the validation and registration process by logging onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.

“All the deployed nurses are therefore required to follow the validation and registration process

as follows:

a. Log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement;

b. Print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the

appointment letter”.

Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centres across the country.

Deployed nurses have also been directed to begin their mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after the completion of their validation and registration process.

Source: citifmonline