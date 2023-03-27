13 minutes ago

As the country celebrates 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional democracy, the Sekyere Central District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has visited local information centers, radio stations, Faith Based Organizations, schools and market squares to educate the populace.

The District Director, Gordon Yeboah Opoku, was in charge, together with a dedicated support team that included Samuel Heinz Tuffour-Bio, Robert Adu Afriyie (NSP), Michael Ofori Benefor (PCEO), and Georgina Amoako (CEO).

They asked the general public to act legally in all of their dealings and urged them to fervently support the 1992 Constitution in order to be loyal citizens.

Again, they were advised to seek consensus through national growth to live in peace, stability, and harmony with one another.

While parents were made aware of the need to safeguard their children through appropriate supervision, pupils and students were asked to abide by rules and regulations both at school and at home.

Environmental governance was also tackled, as the citizens were urged to maintain a spotless environment because Godliness and cleanliness go hand in hand.

Further discussions were held on the topics related to the forthcoming District Level Elections (DLEs).

Additionally, the electorates were urged to utilize their right to vote by turning out in large numbers. They received sensitization to abstain from all election violence.