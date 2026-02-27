1 hour ago

The Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, John Ntim Fordjour, has urged government to urgently procure offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) to enhance Ghana’s fight against piracy and other maritime crimes.

His appeal follows a recent violent attack at sea near Senya Beraku, where armed men reportedly fired warning shots at fishermen and seized their equipment.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the lawmaker stressed that maritime security must be treated as a national priority, warning that incidents of piracy and sea robbery along Ghana’s coastline are becoming increasingly troubling.

According to him, the deployment of OPVs would strengthen surveillance and improve rapid response capabilities within Ghana’s territorial waters, while also serving as a strong deterrent to criminal groups.

“Ghana needs offshore patrol vessels along its maritime borders to counter piracy effectively,” he stated, calling on authorities to fast-track procurement to reinforce the operational capacity of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also expressed concern about delays in appointing a substantive Defence Minister, cautioning that leadership gaps in the sector could undermine the country’s security readiness at a time of evolving threats.

The Senya Beraku incident prompted a joint rescue operation by the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force, resulting in the safe rescue of 71 fishermen.

He maintained that equipping Ghana’s security agencies with modern maritime assets is critical to protecting lives, securing marine resources, and safeguarding the country’s economic interests.