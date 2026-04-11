Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu delivered under pressure once again, converting a crucial penalty to earn a point for KAS Eupen in their draw against K Beerschot VA in the Belgian Challenger Pro League.
The spot-kick restored parity in a tightly contested encounter, with Nuhu showing composure to calmly slot home and keep his side in the game.
The goal takes the 26-year-old’s tally to 10 for the season, alongside four assists, an impressive return that underlines his growing influence in Belgium’s second tier.
Nuhu has been a consistent attacking outlet for Eupen throughout the campaign, combining pace and clinical finishing to trouble opposition defences.
His latest contribution continues a strong run of form and highlights his importance to the team as they push through the closing stages of the season.
For the Ghanaian, reaching double figures marks another milestone in what has been a productive campaign, further strengthening his reputation as a reliable goal scorer.
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