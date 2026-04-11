21 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Isaac Nuhu delivered under pressure once again, converting a crucial penalty to earn a point for KAS Eupen in their draw against K Beerschot VA in the Belgian Challenger Pro League.

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‎The spot-kick restored parity in a tightly contested encounter, with Nuhu showing composure to calmly slot home and keep his side in the game.

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‎The goal takes the 26-year-old’s tally to 10 for the season, alongside four assists, an impressive return that underlines his growing influence in Belgium’s second tier.

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‎Nuhu has been a consistent attacking outlet for Eupen throughout the campaign, combining pace and clinical finishing to trouble opposition defences.

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‎His latest contribution continues a strong run of form and highlights his importance to the team as they push through the closing stages of the season.

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‎For the Ghanaian, reaching double figures marks another milestone in what has been a productive campaign, further strengthening his reputation as a reliable goal scorer.