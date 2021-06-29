1 hour ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chief, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi has been charged with fraud and corruption over his involvement in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 Exposé.

Kasapafmonline reported that Nyantakyi who is also facing the charge of conspiracy to commit fraud with the former Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan, pleaded not guilty.

This is the second time the accused persons’ plea was taken on the matter.

The two football administrators have been admitted to their previous bail sum of GHc 1 million each with three sureties, to be justified. They are also to report to the case investigator until the final determination of the case.

This was after lawyers of the accused persons made application for bail and was not opposed by the prosecution.

Even though the defence counsel wanted their clients admitted to self-recognisance bail, the court presided over by Justice El-Freda Denkyi admitted them to their previous bail terms.

Justice Denkye further ordered the prosecutor to serve the defence lawyers with disclosures and witness statements to the defence.

The case has been adjourned to July 23, for Case Management Conference.

Background

The embattled former GFA president, Nyantakyi, came under heavy criticism after the content of Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece entitled ‘Number12’ was aired in Ghana on June 6, 2018.

The video captured Nyantakyi supposedly taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

The video among other things also captured top officials of the football association including its President, Nyantakyi allegedly taking bribes to influence the invitation of players to the national team, to influence the duration of playing time offered to some players and to influence the selection of unfit players and referees to participate in games.

The Number 12 documentary also captured more than 100 referees allegedly taking bribes to manipulate the outcome of games in a team’s favour.

Following the first screening of the video which attracted more than 3,000 persons, many called for a complete dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and immediate resignation of its embattled president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi, who was also the first Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) eventually resigned from all football-related positions few days after the video was aired.

Fifa subsequently suspended Kwesi Nyantakyi and later banned him for life.