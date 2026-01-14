2 hours ago

The Nungua Traditional Stool has issued what it describes as a final warning to Trasacco Properties Limited and the Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie to immediately cease all alleged unlawful activities on lands at Nmai Djor, which it claims as the ancestral property of the Nungua Stool.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Nkpor Mantse of Nungua, Nii Borteyfio Borteykwei Afadi Nsuro, speaking on behalf of the Nungua Stool, cautioned that the traditional authority would not hesitate to invoke “the full rigours of the law,” including criminal prosecution for fraud and contempt of court, to safeguard its lands.

According to the Stool, tensions have escalated following a reported shooting incident on Saturday, January 10, 2026, which it said endangered lives and threatened peace and security in the area. The traditional authority condemned the incident and expressed grave concern over what it described as attempts by unnamed political actors to embolden actions taken in defiance of ongoing court processes.

“The situation is volatile, dangerous and wholly unacceptable in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law,” Nii Afadi Nsuro stated.

The Nungua Stool reiterated that there is a pending stay of execution and an appeal in the long-running In re Ashalley Botwe case (Suit No. L/2970/1993), along with other related suits involving grantees of the Nungua Stool and the Okpelor Sowah Din Family. It stressed that any entry, development, sale or interference with the disputed land while the matter remains before the courts constitutes contempt of court.

At the press briefing, the Stool referenced a number of Supreme Court judgments, which it said conclusively establish its allodial ownership of the Nmai Djor area. These include the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Empire Builders Ltd v. Topkins Enterprises Ltd & Others, which affirmed the Nungua Stool’s ownership of a substantial portion of land in the area. According to the Stool, subsequent rulings have also reaffirmed the historical boundaries of Nungua lands and rejected what it described as expansive claims by certain Teshie families.

“This statement serves as a final warning. All unlawful activities on Nungua Stool lands must cease immediately,” the Stool declared.

In light of rising tensions and the reported presence of armed land guards, the Nungua Stool called on the Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to urgently intervene to restore law and order at Nmai Djor and maintain peace pending the final determination of the matter by the courts.

The Stool reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and lawful resolution of the dispute, stressing that land matters must be resolved through the judicial process and not through force, intimidation or political influence.