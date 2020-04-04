46 minutes ago

A nurse at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, has disclosed.

According to a report by GhanaNewsPage.Com, Dr Daniel Asare said the nurse [name unknown], tested positive for the disease some few days ago.

There had been reports from the nation’s premier hospital that some staff of the facility are threatening to lay down their tools if the government fails to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

There were complains from some of the nurses that the front line staff are highly exposed to the disease.

The nurses had threatened to embark on sit-down strike if the government fails to heed their complaints.

Commenting on this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as monitored by GhanaNewsPage.Com, the CEO of the hospital confirmed that indeed a nurse from the facility tested positive for the virus.

“It’s true a Nurse here has tested positive for Covid-19 and we’re tracing the primary source. The infected Staff has our full support….” he said.

Dr Asare, however, allayed fears of the health workers at KATH insisting that ‘there’s insurance available too for all the Staff so no fears.’

The unnamed nurse, he indicated further is self-isolating at home managing the disease.

“Our Staff who tested positive for Covid-19 is in home management and everything being catered for. We’re rigorously working on the recovery,” Dr Asare said.