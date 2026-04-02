2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has cautioned against the potential reappointment of Kwesi Appiah as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎The Ghana Football Association is currently in the process of appointing a new manager following the dismissal of Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties after back-to-back defeats to Austria and Germany in international friendlies last month.

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‎Appiah, who previously managed the national team in two separate spells, has emerged as one of several names linked with the vacant position. Other reported candidates include former Germany coach Joachim Löw and South African tactician Pitso Mosimane.

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‎However, Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed strong reservations about a possible return for Appiah, arguing that past experiences should rule out such a move.

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‎Speaking to Graphic Sports, he suggested that both the Football Association and the coach himself should avoid revisiting the appointment.

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‎His comments add to the growing debate over who should take charge of the Black Stars at a critical time, with less than three months to the start of the World Cup in North America.

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‎The GFA is expected to announce a new head coach in the coming days, with Ghana set to face Mexico and Wales in May as part of their final preparations for the tournament.

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‎Drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia, the Black Stars face a challenging path, making the upcoming coaching decision one of the most important in recent years.